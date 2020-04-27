Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey on Life After Netflix's Too Hot to Handle

by Allison Crist | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 11:06 AM
A match made in Netflix heaven.
The contestants who went on Too Hot to Handle—a reality show that revolves around them avoiding physical and sexual contact with one another—probably didn't imagine that once it was all over, a global pandemic would force everyone into social isolation. And while Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey may have been able to break the rules to get hot and heavy throughout the show, the two told Pop of the Morning's Scott Tweedie that they're currently in quarantine in their own home countries.
"It's been really difficult," Harry, who lives in Australia, said in an Instagram Live. "We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice."
The couple wasn't always in a good place, though.
"We had a bit of a crazy relationship. It's been a bit of a roller coaster," Harry revealed. "After the show, we had a bit of a break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we broke up for a bit. I sent her a whole bunch of cute videos of us, and the next thing you know, it was all back on. I think we are in the best position we've ever been [in]."
Now, the two seem to have big plans for the future—starting with Francesca moving from Vancouver to Australia.
"She wants to move in with me but I'm an Australian country boy at heart," Harry told Scott. "I want to get out of like an apartment. I want a big backyard with like 14 chickens, 10 goats and just like a gaggle of sheep."
When Scott told Francesca this, she said she could "100 percent" see herself living like that.
The couple also revealed that they're dipping their toes into the wedding planning process. According to Francesca, they've even shared photos of rings. Even better? They both appear to be down for the whole thing to be filmed.
"...if Netflix wants to pick it up, it could be real big," Harry said, adding that most of the Too Hot to Handle cast would be invited.
Francesca agreed, saying she's "close to a lot of the cast," but especially Haley Cureton (who's now on good terms with Harry).
"Haley didn't like Harry but because I liked him, she became supportive of that," Francesca explained. "They end up getting along."
And while the couple had a bit of explaining to do when it came to their family and friends who watched the show, Harry and Francesca said that they were both able to meet each other's loved ones before the coronavirus outbreak started.
"He's definitely the one," Francesca told Scott.
Awww!
