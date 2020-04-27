90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Sneak Peek: Emily Fears Sasha Has Coronavirus

In 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, cast members from across the reality TV franchise filmed themselves dealing with their new normal as the coronavirus spread across the world. No crews, just reality stars and their own cameras. In the Monday, April 27 episode of the TLC series, Emily and Sasha from 90 Day Fiancé season seven documented their trip to urgent care.

"Sasha's been sick the past five days. I was sick last week and I'm taking him to urgent care," Emily tells her camera. "We did a tele-medicine with a doctor and he said that he may have coronavirus or the flu. It's been going on for so long that he said it wouldn't be a bad idea to go in."

But Sasha is still skeptical since the teleconference with the doctor didn't involve the typical diagnostic tests. "They didn't even listen to my lung," he says in the exclusive sneak peek above.