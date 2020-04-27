Watch the Waitress Cast Support Nick Cordero With Touching "Live Your Life" Cover

Nick Cordero's Broadway family is sending him some majorly loud love.

The Waitress cast performed a socially-distant rendition of the Tony Award nominee's song "Live Your Life" to support their friend as he continues to fight for his health. The arrangement features Cordero's castmates rocking out from their respective homes: jamming out on keyboard, guitars, and harmonizing beautifully while reciting Cordero's inspirational lyrics.

"They'll give you hell but don't you let them kill your light," the group sings. "Not without a fight. Live your life."

Throughout the video, the band offers some positivity in a trying time, wailing on air guitar and holding up motivational signs that read, "We love you Nick!," "Nick, you got this!" and "Wake up Nick!"

On Friday morning, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots took to Twitter to announce the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus twice, although he still remains unconscious after an emergency leg amputation. Later that night, Kloots also shared that her husband had successfully undergone a procedure for a temporary pacemaker to control the performer's irregular heartbeat.