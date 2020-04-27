Watch the Waitress Cast Support Nick Cordero With Touching "Live Your Life" Cover

by Derek Scancarelli | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 9:36 AM

Nick Cordero's Broadway family is sending him some majorly loud love.

The Waitress cast performed a socially-distant rendition of the Tony Award nominee's song "Live Your Life" to support their friend as he continues to fight for his health. The arrangement features Cordero's castmates rocking out from their respective homes: jamming out on keyboard, guitars, and harmonizing beautifully while reciting Cordero's inspirational lyrics.

"They'll give you hell but don't you let them kill your light," the group sings. "Not without a fight. Live your life."

Throughout the video, the band offers some positivity in a trying time, wailing on air guitar and holding up motivational signs that read, "We love you Nick!," "Nick, you got this!" and "Wake up Nick!"

On Friday morning, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots took to Twitter to announce the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus twice, although he still remains unconscious after an emergency leg amputation. Later that night, Kloots also shared that her husband had successfully undergone a procedure for a temporary pacemaker to control the performer's irregular heartbeat.

While Cordero has been hospitalized since March, Kloots continues to take care of their 10-month-old son Elvis. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to show how she's keeping her spirits high.

"I put on a dress today!" she celebrated. "I didn't iron it, but it's on and I'm proud of that. I'm doing my best to keep Elvis happy so we are dancing and singing everyday till Nick comes home!"

Kloots also gave an update on Cordero's condition.

"Nick just got a good report," she posted to her Instagram story. "He was stable through the night and holding up with medicine changes."

Kloots continues to share hopeful posts with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

