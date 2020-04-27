Michael Bublé's Son Makes Rare Cameo Years After Beating Cancer

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 8:59 AM
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's 6-year-old son Noah made an adorable cameo during the couple's social media chat with fans on Friday.
The dynamic duo had been talking about the start to the weekend when their firstborn cutely crashed the livestream. Bublé then explained to his eldest child that people from all over the world were watching the video and asked if he wanted to perform for the global audience. However, Noah said the four-time Grammy winner should do the honors instead and Bublé broke out into a quick rendition of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' hit "Señorita."
The proud parents then asked the little one why he likes Fridays. While Noah initially said it's "because I get candy," his father said this wasn't true and suggested the child liked the day for a different reason.
"[Because I get to sleep] in your bed," Noah said after a little prompting from his dad.
"That's all he cares about. Him and his brother want to sleep in our bed and his sister," Bublé added, citing his younger children Elias (4) and Vida (1).
The crooner then said the family of five planned to watch a movie with some popcorn. He also revealed whether Noah hoped to follow in his famous footsteps one day.
"You know what he wants to be when he grows up?" Bublé asked. "Not an actor; not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks."
Bublé then called his son their "superhero" and a "big inspiration for us."
As fans will recall, Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. He has since gone into remission.
Bublé recalled his son's cancer battle during a 2018 interview with Australia Today.
"It sucked and it still sucks because what we went through was THE…worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent and as maybe a human being," he said at the time. "I much rather would've it been me. Many times I wished it had been. You know, it's impossible. Look, there were many times that my wife and I were just, you know, surviving, struggling to survive and to breathe. And more times than people could understand—some days when we wished we didn't wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people. We knew they were praying for us. We knew that there was goodness out there. It gave us faith in humanity to be really blunt."
Watch the video to see the child's appearance.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?