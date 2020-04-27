The Choices Are Endless and Absurd in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend Trailer

If you had to choose between marrying Daniel Radcliffe and rescuing a potential bunker full of women in danger, which would you choose?

You better figure it out, because pretty soon that's one of the choices you'll have to be making. Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) is making her return in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, but there's a twist: it's an interactive special, and you have to make all the decisions!

A new trailer gives some insight to the story. Kimmy is about to get married to Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), only as she's planning her wedding, she discovers that the reverend (Jon Hamm) might have another bunker of girls hidden away, and it's up to Kimmy (and also the viewer) to save them. There's literally the option to "get married" or "rescue the girls," and then another option to "wait for Uber" or "walk."

It looks like some of those choices will definitely lead to a less than satisfying ending, so prepare to choose wisely.