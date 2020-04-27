Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Split: Breaking Down Their Divorce Filing

It's official: Jay Cutler has filed for divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

Ahead of their joint breakup announcement on Sunday, the 36-year-old retired pro quarterback filed for divorce from his wife of six years, E! News can confirm. According to legal documents filed in Tennessee court and obtained by E! News, Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. He listed April 21 as the couple's date of separation.

In the documents, the athlete is referred to as always having been "the available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children." The two stars have three children together, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. Per the documents, Cutler requested joint custody of the kids and equitable distribution of the marital assets.

The former Chicago Bears star also asked to be awarded "reasonable attorney fees" and "general relief to which he may be entitled." A temporary restraining order, said to be standard in Tennessee divorce cases, was also filed, which prevents either party from disposing or concealing marital property, harassing the other party and relocating children among other orders.