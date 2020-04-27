Why Zach Roloff Has Such an Awkward Reaction to Mom Amy's Engagement on Little People, Big World

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff had some good news to share with her son, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori: She's engaged. But Zach didn't handle it well. At all.
"I'm engaged," she said.
"What?" Tori asked.
"Chris proposed to me yesterday for our third-year anniversary," Amy explained. "Well, you guys are shocked."
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Zach is clearly displeased.
"After I told Zach and saw his reaction, I was surprised and not," Amy said in a confessional. "I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that. But I wasn't surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it. I really felt bad because obviously he was quite surprised."
So, what was up with Zach's reaction? Let him explain: "I told my mom and dad, ‘Hey, these are one things I don't want to talk about on camera, my one out of bounds is your guys' relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond where it is now. I don't want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera. And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news," he told producers.
Amy just wanted her son to be happy for her.
"We've been doing this for 15 years and I've showed some of the most difficult and awkward moments of my life. There's just been one thing that entire time that I've asked my parents to do with me in private and my mom couldn't remember. It's like, no, I'm not putting up with that," Zach said in a confessional.
Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on TLC.