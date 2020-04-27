90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Bad Breath, Blessings and Goodbyes

Avery and Ash

Do these two even like each other? Avery and Ash continued to clash over his role as a relationship expert. He said it's not fair that she doesn't trust him/his business and she's not trusting and it's destructive to their relationship. So, Ash let Avery attend one of his relationship seminars. It was a disaster. He stumbled over his points and at one point left to regroup. Avery tried to talk him down, but was troubled by some of his teachings, calling them sexist and antiquated thoughts on gender roles. After the seminar, Ash was upset. So was Avery. But at least Ash's ex agreed to meet Avery?

Darcey and Tom

Just a day after their meeting in New York and Darcey was back home, ready to move on. "I'm just disgusted," she said. But Tom wasn't ready to move on just yet. He wrote Darcey a letter about how felt about her and went to her Connecticut home to deliver it to her. She wasn't having it.

"I am shocked that Tom showed up…I don't want to see him. I don't need any fake apology. Nope," Darcey said. She refused to read the letter. But Tom said at least he tried and left it on her car. "Having the door slammed in my face is the perfect ending to what we were," Tom said. Now with the closure with Darcey, he said it made him realize how special Shannon is.

Darcey's twin sister Stacey ripped up the letter on Darcey's behalf and tossed it into the garbage.