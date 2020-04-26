See Every Performer at GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone Livestream

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 5:43 PM

Aren't ya GLAAD these celebrities are coming together to host the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream this weekend

This evening, GLAAD is hosting a livestream event on YouTube that will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community during these times. Further, the event aims to highlight and support those living with HIV during this unprecedented time. 

GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink—a coalition of more than 250 centers from 45 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.

Curious as to who who's on the line-up tonight?

GLAAD announced that Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will be putting on some special performances during the livestream event, with other special guests including Billy PorterBilly EichnerMatt BomerLilly SinghAdam LambertBebe RexhaDan LevyMJ RodriguezGigi GorgeousSharon Stone and Michelle Visage. Plus many other surprise guests! 

Read

How to Watch GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone Livestream

In a statement regarding the event, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, "At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance."

"So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work," Ellis added. 

Check out our gallery below to stay up-to-date with everyone performing and appearing tonight

GLAAD, jagged little pill cast

GLAAD / Youtube

"Jagged Little Pill" Broadway Cast

The cast of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway performed during the livestream. The cast includes: Elizabeth StanleyCelia Rose GoodingLauren PattenSean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Kathryn Gallagher

GLAAD, pete buttigieg, chasten glezman

GLAAD / Youtube

Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman

Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Glezman shared some words of encouragement for the LGBTQ community watching at home. The politician spoke of the importance to continue to rally to vote because "our rights are up for debate." 

GLAAD, MJ Rodriguez, George Salazar

GLAAD / Youtube

MJ Rodriguez and George Salazar

Pose actress MJ Rodriguez and actor George Salazar performed during Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream. 

GLAAD, Dan Levy

GLAAD / Youtube

Dan Levy

"I feel so welcome here," Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, said before talking about how the show has changed the industry for LGBTQ representation. "I think it's funny for us because when you start off really small, you don't ever assume that you're any bigger than when you started... for me, it's been a thrill to watch our cast just get thrown onto a red carpet at the Emmy's." 

GLAAD, Lilly Singh

GLAAD / Youtube

Lilly Singh

"Happy Sunday, we're going to have a great time together," Lilly Singh said as she hosted the livestream with Eichner. "I want to second the love and pride I feel for the community right now, especially the LGBTQ+ youth—you are not alone, you are loved, you belong. we are in this together."

GLAAD, Billy Eichner

GLAAD / Youtube

Billy Eichner

"We are here for three important reasons, to connect with each other as we stay at home safely, I hope," Billy Eichner said as he kicked off the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream. "Especially with our LGBTQ youth, for whom home may not be a safe place and to take precautions when we're not at home... we're here to focus on our community, specially and the way COVID-19 specifically affects us and we were here of course, to raise money and awareness for CenterLink." 

