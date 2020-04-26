Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Staying at Home With a Wall of... Penises

If you were to ever visit Phoebe Waller-Bridge's house, you'd be greeted with "massive penises."

"You can't even escape Fleabag in the house you're in, can you?" asked the host of The Graham Norton Show, Graham Norton. "Because from season 1, the wall of penises, that's in your house."

"That is in my house, yes," the actress answered. "They're all here, keeping me company."

"Are they close at hand?" Norton asked. "Can we have a look?"

In a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the star and creator of Fleabag admitted that the "penis wall" is stored at her house until she's able to put the prop in her office after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"I'm hoping it will eventually become a hat stand or something adorable like that," Waller-Bridge joked.

Then she showed off the infamous wall of penises, saying, "This is what who welcomes people when they come through the door."