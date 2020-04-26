Jodie Turner-Smith Jokes She's a ''Milk Factory'' One Week After Giving Birth

Mom vibes!

Jodie Turner-Smith is embracing and enjoying that new mom life. On Saturday, the Queen & Slim actress took to Instagram Stories to poke some fun at her new normal.

"Mum = Milk factory till further notice," she quipped, alongside an image of herself wearing a black nursing bra and gold pendant from Ariel Gordon Jewlry that read, "PARENT."

That wasn't the only dairy joke she made. The proud mom playfully teased her husband, Joshua Jackson. Jodie shared a throwback photo of the actor posing for a milk advertisement.

"I can't help it. Women of all ages look up to me," a message read from Jackson, which were quotes that came during his youth. "Why? I'm 6 foot 2... Thanks in part to milk."

The ad continued, "Considering 15% of your adult height is added when you're a teenager that's good to know. Especially if you want to impress, let's say, an older woman."