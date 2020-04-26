Matt James Seemingly Addresses Clare Crawley Drama by Defending His Cameo Account

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 9:39 AM

The new Bachelorette season hasn't even started yet, and there's already drama.

In case you missed it, here's a refresher on the latest happenings in the Bachelor Nation world. On Saturday, Clare Crawley appeared to call out her contestant, Matt James.

"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime," The Bachelorette lead tweeted.

She added, "Respect the opportunity you've been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

However, many online were quick to point out that James has been active on Cameo and other social media platforms to help raise money for those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Later that day, James took to his Instagram Stories to chat about his latest charitable endeavors. Moreover, he also appeared to address the Crawley drama by reminding his followers why he continues to be on Cameo.

"Now for those of you who may have missed the messaging earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman... pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight," James shared.

He explained why he's used Cameo to do just that.

"We're just coming up with creative ways to raise money for these kids that are the future and I hope y'all can help," he expressed.

Earlier this week, the reality TV personality spoke to E! News ahead of his NEOU Fit-A-Thon, which was a 12-hour fitness Instagram Live event that raised money for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These hospitals that have been really fighting this battle and this virus... They're working 12-hour shifts, they're having to reuse their masks and there's a shortage of supplies and materials," he told us exclusively. "So, when [Operation Food Fight founder] Pat [Long] reached out to me, it was a no-brainer."

He added, "It's a light ask to take 30 minutes to an hour to spend time working out—something that I try to do every day—and be a part of something that's going to be a great cause, and hopefully raise a lot of money and bring a lot of eyeballs to the work that these nurses and first responders are doing across the country." 

He also mentioned his excitement over the upcoming season of the ABC series, in a separate interview.

"There's a very beautiful young lady in Sacramento right now who's quarantining and who is patiently waiting for production on a show to pick back up and I've been waiting as well," he shared with us. "and I'm hoping after everything settles down and everyone is safe that I'll finally get to meet her. I'm looking forward to it."

