Maluma Dishes on New Music and How He's Making the Most of His Quarantine

Maluma isn't letting quarantine keep him from creating and doing to what he loves to do most.

The Colombian singer-songwriter spoke to E! News about what keeps him happy and positive during these anxious times, his charity and how he's helping his community as well as updates on his new album.

Currently in quarantine in Medellín, Maluma shared that "it's been very, very rough because we can't go out from our house." He added, "Only one person from each family can go out and go out to the grocery store. So literally, man, I've been here in my house for almost month."

Even then, Maluma is counting his blessings. "I'm very lucky I have some grass that I can walk my dogs around [but] I miss going out, I miss my fans, I miss the shows, I miss touring."

"I've been touring for almost 9 years nonstop," Maluma shared on Friday during HappE! Hour with E!'s Scott Tweedie. "I wasn't ready for this, but it also feels good to share some time with my mom, my sister, my dogs. It's always cool to be home with them, but I miss going out and sharing some time with my fans."