Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant: Relive Her and Chris Pratt's Cutest Couple Moments

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 1:39 PM
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together and it calls for a walk down memory lane of the happy couple's love story.
E! News can confirm that Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child less than a year after saying "I Do" to the Jurassic Park actor. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares 7-year-old Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Since getting married, sources close to the couple have shared that the two "have been very open about wanting kids soon."
An insider previously shared with E! News that Schwarzenegger has "expressed [that] she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."
The news of the couple expecting their first child together comes a little over a month after the mother-to-be released her book The Gift of Forgiveness and at the heels of the release of Pratt's latest Disney movie Onward.
When speaking to E! News about his relationship with Schwarzenegger, he shared, "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She's a great step mom, she's god willing going to be a great mom one day."
Now, let's take a look at how their love story began and some of the couple's most adorable couple moments.
BACKGRID
The two hold hands and are all smiles, as they step outside for an afternoon stroll.
The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.
CPR/Goodwin / BACKGRID
The dynamic duo looks over-the-moon in love, during their afternoon outing.
Article continues below
Instagram / Chris Pratt
The couple exchange their vows and say "I Do" in a romantic California ceremony.
Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
The pair soaks up the sun and spends time with Katherine's family in Hyannis Port, Mass.
FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship.
Article continues below
HEDO / BACKGRID
The two showcase denim looks as they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.
SplashNews.com
Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple!
SPOT / BACKGRID
The two ride Bird scooters around her mom's neighborhood in early August 2018.
Article continues below
SPOT / BACKGRID
Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.
Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Pratt's family and friends welcomed Schwarzenegger with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.
Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.
Article continues below
MEGA
The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.
"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."
Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Article continues below
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."
BACKGRID
Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?