Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant: Relive Her and Chris Pratt's Cutest Couple Moments

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 1:39 PM

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together and it calls for a walk down memory lane of the happy couple's love story. 

E! News can confirm that Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child less than a year after saying "I Do" to the Jurassic Park actor. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares 7-year-old Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris

Since getting married, sources close to the couple have shared that the two "have been very open about wanting kids soon." 

An insider previously shared with E! News that Schwarzenegger has "expressed [that] she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage." 

The news of the couple expecting their first child together comes a little over a month after the mother-to-be released her book The Gift of Forgiveness and at the heels of the release of Pratt's latest Disney movie Onward

When speaking to E! News about his relationship with Schwarzenegger, he shared, "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She's a great step mom, she's god willing going to be a great mom one day." 

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

Now, let's take a look at how their love story began and some of the couple's most adorable couple moments.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Getting Fresh Air

The two hold hands and are all smiles, as they step outside for an afternoon stroll. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Cooking in Quarantine

The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

All Smiles

The dynamic duo looks over-the-moon in love, during their afternoon outing.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Wedding

I Do

The couple exchange their vows and say "I Do" in a romantic California ceremony.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Soaking Up the Sun

The pair soaks up the sun and spends time with Katherine's family in Hyannis Port, Mass.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Summer Loving

In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Twinning

The two showcase denim looks as they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Meeting the Family

Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple! 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Time to Play

The two ride Bird scooters around her mom's neighborhood in early August 2018.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

All Smiles

Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Getting Close With the Pratts

Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Pratt's family and friends welcomed Schwarzenegger with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.

 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

So Happy

Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Shopping Together

The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Instagram Official

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

She Said Yes!

Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Wedding Bells

On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Bridal Shower

Here Comes the Bride

Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.

