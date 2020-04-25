Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant: Relive Her and Chris Pratt's Cutest Couple Moments

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together and it calls for a walk down memory lane of the happy couple's love story.

E! News can confirm that Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child less than a year after saying "I Do" to the Jurassic Park actor. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares 7-year-old Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since getting married, sources close to the couple have shared that the two "have been very open about wanting kids soon."

An insider previously shared with E! News that Schwarzenegger has "expressed [that] she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

The news of the couple expecting their first child together comes a little over a month after the mother-to-be released her book The Gift of Forgiveness and at the heels of the release of Pratt's latest Disney movie Onward.

When speaking to E! News about his relationship with Schwarzenegger, he shared, "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She's a great step mom, she's god willing going to be a great mom one day."