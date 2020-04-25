Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Expecting First Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expanding their family in a Jurassic way.

E! News has learned the couple is expecting their first child together less than a year after saying "I Do" in an idyllic California wedding. This will be the first baby for Katherine and the second for Chris, who shares his son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since the pair exchanged vows in front of family and friends, sources close to the couple have suggested that more kids could be in this couple's future.

"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," an insider previously shared with E! News. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

But at the same time, both parties have simply been enjoying the newlywed phase of their very special relationship.