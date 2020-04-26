E!'s Moms in the Moment: How Pregnant Carissa Culiner Really Feels About "Baby Shark"

There's a reason they say it takes a village.

Hard as you may try to find it, there's no guidebook filled with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should they be eating? Are they getting too much screen time? Am I even doing this right? (Spoiler: You are.) So, we're here to help. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks and hacks that are guaranteed to get you through every meltdown and milestone.

Welcome to E!'s Moms in the Moment.

There's no denying that Carissa Culiner is juggling a lot right now.

Not only has the pregnant Daily Pop co-host been working right up until her due date, but she has also been busy being mom and teacher to her son, Chase (2). According to the TV personality, she and husband Shanon Culiner have kept their first born busy with "a lot of reading," "a lot of coloring" and "a lot of singing." Yet, as the E! personality revealed exclusively to E! News, having mom and dad home 24/7 has had an impact on Chase's attention span.