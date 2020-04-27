Total Bellas Sneak Peek: Brie Bella Reveals She Wants More PDA From Husband Daniel Bryan

Is Brie Bella giving husband Daniel Bryan mixed messages?

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar informs her husband (born Bryan Danielson) that she wants them to be more like Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. Meaning, she wants to reincorporate PDA into their relationship.

"I think what we need to ask Artem and Nicole is how do we—how do I say this? How we can become a little more PDA again in public," Brie tells Bryan as they ride a playground's rocking horse. "All they do is kiss face in front of everyone and everything!"

"Is that what you want?" a confused Bryan asks.

While Brie teases that it would be "nice a little bit," Bryan has a hard time believing this is what his wife really wants. Why?

Well, because he feels her actions don't support her supposed PDA wishes.

"You know, it's interesting though! Because it's like every time I come home, I kiss you a bunch, but then every time I do it's almost like you're looking at your phone or doing business," the professional wrestler explains. "It's so true!"