Swipe Left! Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Deal Breakers She's Looking Out for on Bumble

Tiffany Haddish may be in self-isolation, but that isn't stopping her dating life.

Today, the Like a Boss actress caught up with E!'s own Justin Sylvester and gave a candid update on her romantic life. We're talking everything from her swiping system on the popular dating app Bumble to her virtual and in-real-life dates with Common (more on that later).

Per Haddish, she's currently having "fun" and "enjoying [her]self on there." Why? Well, because she's able to make the first move. Yet, she made it clear, she has zero interest in the following: "Pictures with no smiles at all…Pictures where they look really dirty...If they don't have a job."

In fact, the Girls Trip star said she's interested in someone who's an entrepreneur. That sounds like someone who'd be a Bachelorette contestant!

"A human that is responsible, I don't care what his race is, good hygiene…and when I say responsible, I mean that credit score gotta be right too," she continued. "Also, he needs to have his own situation—career, business, something going on."