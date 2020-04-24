Lauren Conrad Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Being a mother herself, Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about what mom wants this Mother's Day. The designer has shared some pieces from her LC Lauren Conrad Kohl's line that she thinks are perfect for gifting on May 10.

"I think Mother's Day is really just about recognizing your mom," Conrad told E!. "It is one of the hardest jobs in the world, especially now, and I think taking a moment to say, 'I appreciate the little things you do every single day' is so nice and goes a long way. I pulled together a few of my favorite Mother's Day gift ideas, but even something you make yourself, like a homemade card or baked goods will be enough to make the mom in your life smile."

If you're running late with picking out a gift this year, don't worry: Kohl's has a curbside pick-up service, available at most Kohl's stores daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. This means you don't have to wait for any of the goodies below to show up at your doorstep. Learn more about how to use this service here.

But first, check out Conrad's Mother's Day gift guide below, including cozy PJs, matching mommy and me items and more!