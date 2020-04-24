The MixtapE! Presents Keith Urban, JoJo, Kane Brown and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Time may feel a bit like a flat circle right now, with each day melting into the last as we all shelter in place and live out our personal versions of the movie Groundhog Day. But we can always mark the passing of another week with the arrival of a treasure trove of new releases each New Music Friday.

As always, we've listened to (nearly) all of the week's new releases and returned in hand with our picks for the best of the best. What follows is our lovingly curated playlist for the weekend of April 24-26, 2020. Enjoy and, as always, stay safe.