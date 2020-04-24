Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back Has Deals Up to 80% Off—Including Kelly Clarkson Home!

by Carly Milne | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 11:50 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There are so many things to love about Wayfair, but their latest sale makes us fall for them all over again. Why? 'Cause with their Save Big, Give Back sale, not only can you save up to 80% off a ton of great home goods, but you can help support COVID-19 relief!
And there are some truly incredible deals going on. You can get new home office furniture from $60, bedding at up to 75% off, accent furniture starting at $40, and even items from the new Kelly Clarkson Home Collection are on sale! And with every purchase you make, Wayfair is donating a percentage from each sale to Feeding America's COVID-19 Relief Fund. But act fast, 'cause this deal is done by April 30th!
To help you get started, we picked out some of our fave sale items and shared them below. Enjoy, and happy shopping!
Kick up your feet on this plush ottoman from the Kelly Clarkson Home Collection, crafted with 100% polyester fabric, buttoned tufting, nailhead trim and turned feet that honor French country aesthetics. It's set on rolling casters so it's easy to move around, and also doubles as extra seating or a coffee table to suit your needs. No doubt it'll look chic in your living room.
Also from the Kelly Clarkson Home Collection, this pillow is the perfect addition to your couch or chaise lounge, made from durable cotton with a slubby texture and thick tassel fringe. Nab it in one of seven colors, including mustard, russet and navy.
Whether as a home office accent or more surface support for your bedroom or living room, this end table will do the trick nicely. It's compact, but holds up to 20 pounds, and does a great job of adding a little visual interest to an area that might need a little more decor.
Cozy up in this plush recliner, which was practically made for binge watching. Covered in soft velvet and featuring extra back support, it also offers overstuffed arm rests for added comfort, ensuring you'll never get out of this chair once you sit in it.
Brighten up your bathroom with a little more flare courtesy of this wall-mounted cabinet, which also doubles as a chic display case. Made with wood, glass and metal accents, it has three tiers for stashing everything from toiletries to towels, giving you more space to stash your essential bathroom stuff.
