Why Demi Lovato Cut Her Exes Out of Her Life

As Demi Lovato realized, "If they're an ex, it's for a reason."

The famous songstress and former Disney star, the now-27-year-old star has grown up in the spotlight. As a result, her romances have also unfolded in the glare of that bright light, but Lovato is putting an end to that. As she explained on Jameela Jamil's podcast, I Weigh, Lovato has learned to set boundaries about what she shared with the media and with people that no longer belong in her life.

"My steepest learning curve over the course of my career was, well, I think that learning to set boundaries with other people is ok—that was something that I have just learned over the past year and a half," she explained. "I had to learn that by not setting boundaries, it put me in the position that I was in...talking about every detail of every part of my life, whether it be a relationship or whether it be my recovery, you know...nothing was sacred to me anymore."