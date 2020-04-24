This Ed Sheeran Look-Alike Will Make You Do a Double Take

TikTok, edsheerandouble
Ed Sheeran is that you?
A social media user is making fans do a double take due to his uncanny resemblance to the 29-year-old singer.
The doppelgänger has about 454,000 followers on Instagram and about 205,600 followers on TikTok.
But the celebrity look-alike doesn't just look like Sheeran. He also performs under the guise of the four-time Grammy winner.
While the impersonator goes by the username @edsheerandouble, his social media accounts seem to suggest that his real name is Nic and that he lives in Germany.
"It's the official German Ed Sheeran Double Nic!!!" part of a website for the imitator reads. "In public, people can't really tell the difference between the native Bavarian and the original Ed Sheeran. That's why Nic often can't save himself from screaming fans."
While Nic has been acting like Sheeran for years, he was reintroduced to the internet after his girlfriend posted a video of him on TikTok.
"My boyfriend looks like a celebrity," she wrote alongside the footage.
To see more examples of people who look just like stars, check out the gallery below.
Twitter/BACKGRID
Harry Styles
After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.
Instagram
Ariana Grande
Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of superstar Ariana Grande.
When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."
Instagram
Jennifer Lopez
Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.
Instagram
Gigi Hadid
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin.
There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna
Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "almost drop my phone. how?"
Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography
Rachel McAdams
Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls.
"I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."
Instagram
Ariana Grande Pt. II
Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"
Twitter/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo.
The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"
Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo.
Instagram; Getty Images
Taylor Swift
When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran
A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
20th Television
Steve Harvey
The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.
Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
Also, here's a video of Sheeran for comparison.
What do you think, Ed? Is it a "Perfect" impersonation, or does he have "Nothing on You"?