Kaley Cuoco Jokes Husband Karl Cook Is Moving Out After Social Distancing Ends

It's been four years since Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook started dating and two years since the happy couple tied the knot. But The Big Bang Theory star and the equestrian only recently started living together.

The 34-year-old actress dished on the decision to move into their first home together amid the global coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's episode of Conan.

"We just officially moved in together after four years of being [together]," Cuoco told Conan O'Brien via video chat. "Isn't that crazy?"

While some may be surprised by the news, Cuoco said "it's worked great for us."

"I mean, everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But, they were very just shocked we didn't live together," she said. "But it's been great. Now, we just moved in together during the quarantine, and I like him. Isn't that great?"

But will they continue to live together once social distancing is over?

"He's out. This is just for the quarantine," Cuoco jokingly said. "I don't want to give the wrong impression here."