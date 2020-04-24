The Office Boss on Revival Likelihood: It Might Be Unfair Not Giving People What They Want

Roseanne, Will & Grace, Murphy Brown and now even Parks and Recreation (by way of a new scripted special to raise money and spirits during the coronavirus crisis) have all come back to life in varying degrees of success. Could The Office be far behind?

Rumors swirled the NBC comedy could be making a comeback with a mix of new and old cast members, but a show never materialized. It's said The Office, which ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013, is one of the most streamed shows on Netflix. Big bucks were shelled out to get it for NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Could a new version also make its way onto the new platform? Greg Daniels created the show for American television and told The Hollywood Reporter he felt like the show and the stories of the various characters had a solid ending.