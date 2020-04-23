Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Baby Prep as They Self-Quarantine Together

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare taking things "one day at a time", just like the rest of us.

When the pair rang in the New Year, they had a lot to look forward to in 2020. They were deep in the planning for their luxurious wedding and Katy was in the first weeks of her pregnancy.

But then the coronavirus pandemic truly threw the A-list duo for a loop when it forced the world to retreat indoors and put every future event , including major celebrations. In mid-March, a source told E! News, "She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed."

Now, a month later, she and her fiancé are preparing to welcome a baby in circumstances that no one could've anticipated on top of numerous other stressors. "They've had ups and downs like anyone else. It's hard to be stuck at home and anxious about staying healthy," an insider shares with E!. "It's been a little stressful for Katy being pregnant during this health crisis."