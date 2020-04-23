Nikki Bella & JJ Garcia Have Their Worst Sibling Spat to Date on Total Bellas

A family photo shoot from hell.

On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, the Bella Twins and their family found themselves fighting in the middle of a desert during a thunder storm. So, how did the Total Bellas family end up in this situation?

The drama all started when mom Kathy Colace demanded a professional family photo for her birthday. The catch? Nikki Bella's boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev couldn't be in the picture.

"I question sometimes if Nicole's really taken her relationship seriously. That's the reason I'm more cautious with Artem," Kathy explained in a confessional. "This is my birthday present. My family together in a family photo."

While Kathy eventually caved and said Artem could be in the photo, she wanted a series of pictures without him first. Rather than just tell the former Dancing With the Stars pro of her decision, she decided to keep it a secret and planned two separate photo shoots.

Meanwhile, as Kathy schemed, JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren made accusations that Nikki favored Brie Bella's daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, over their girls. Understandably, all this family tension only made Nikki pull away from her family.