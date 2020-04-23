LOL! Tim Gunn Declares He & Heidi Klum Are "the Oddest Couple in Fashion"

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are "the oddest couple in fashion."

The famed fashion consultant declared this as fact during his Thursday Daily Pop visit with E!'s own Justin Sylvester. Of course, the topic of Klum arose as Gunn discussed their latest collaboration, Amazon Prime Video's Making the Cut.

As E! readers surely know, Gunn and Klum became inseparable over the course of 16 Project Runway seasons. And, as Gunn put it himself, their lasting working relationship is thanks to "just great chemistry."

Nonetheless, the TV personality made it clear that they couldn't be more different, especially when traveling.

"We are the world's oddest couple and certainly the oddest couple in fashion," Gunn quipped. This gave Justin a laugh, who declared that the Making the Cut duo are "Oscar and Felix" of The Odd Couple.

Thankfully, viewers will get a taste of Gunn and Klum's quirky dynamic in a vignette in an upcoming episode of the design competition.