EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Hemsworth Reveals He "Overdid It" Exercising at the Start of Self-Isolation

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Like many others, Chris Hemsworth "overdid it" exercising at the start of self-isolation.

During an exclusive chat with E! News' Scott Tweedie, the Australian superstar gave an update on how he and his family are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the action movie star and his family are safe down under, it's taken some time for Hemsworth to find his routine.

"The first couple of weeks just went mad with the training and nothing else to do. And was like…over did it I think and was exhausted," Hemsworth shared. "So, I've sort of found a balance now."

Of course, the 36-year-old Marvel star has his three children with Elsa Pataky to keep entertained.

"You know, keeping my kids entertained is like training, it's a physical challenge in itself," he quipped.

Unlike in other parts of the world, Hemsworth and his family are able to go out and about in the Australian beach town they reside in.

Photos

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Australia Vacation

"We're under different sort of restrictions here and we're still allowed to surf and exercise outside," the Extraction star (out Friday, Apr. 24 on Netflix) explained. "I'm thankful to be in a small coastal town like this and I feel for you, and anyone in a big city that's isolated at moment and locked in an apartment."

Speaking of surfing, Tweedie asked Hemsworth to reveal the best surfer in his household. Unsurprisingly, this gave director Sam Hargrave, who joined Hemsworth for the E! News interview, a chuckle.

Rather than name names, Hemsworth teased that "one of my sons is creeping up there" and about to surpass him. How cute!

Be sure to catch Tweedie's chat with Hemsworth and Hargrave in the clip above.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , Chris Hemsworth , Scott Tweedie , Exclusives , Fitness , Coronavirus , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.