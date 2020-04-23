Watch Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Applaud Their Healthcare Heroes

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 2:08 PM
The royals are, well, royally thankful.
On Thursday, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and birthday boy Prince Louis made a surprise appearance on BBC's Big Night In to show their support for frontline workers amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Dressed in coordinating blue outfits, the family, as part of the Clap for Carers campaign, stepped out on the front steps of the Anmer Hall home to applaud all the "incredible key workers," Kensington Palace shared on Instagram. "#TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humor and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
Indeed, William, Kate and their kids have often showed their appreciation. Just last month, the proud parents shared a sweet video of their trio clapping for their healthcare heroes. "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," the moment was captioned. "#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS."
More recently, the couple made a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room to personally meet with staff members who have been handling the calls from the public.
"It's at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society–people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement at the time. "Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they–like the rest of us–are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs."
And, in early April, Will and Kate took the time to thank teachers for their hard word and dedication at the Casterton Primary Academy, which has remained open.
"Well done...honestly, to you and everyone who's in during this time," Kate shared with the staff. "It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children—they've got the structure and they've got a safe place for them to be, so really, really well done to all of you."
