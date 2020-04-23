Prepare for Superstore's Finale With Ben Feldman's Excellent Rewatch Recommendations

Superstore's fifth season might have been cut slightly short, but don't let that make you think tonight's finale doesn't deserve your attention.

"California, Part 1" finds Mateo and Cheyenne trying to figure out how to celebrate her 21st birthday while Glenn tries to help Sandra and Jerry expand their family, and Dina desperately tries to keep a secret of Amy's from Jonah.

"California, Part 2" would have served as America Ferrera's swan song, so this just means we get to wait a little longer before we have to bid her farewell, which is good news for all of us who were rattled by the news of her departure.

In honor of Superstore's season five finale, we're here to gift you with the best Superstore binge watch star Ben Feldman (with help from Ferrera and Lauren Ash) could come up with. All episodes are available on Hulu and NBC.com, so what excuse do you have to not have a good time?