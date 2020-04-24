The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments in Stagecoach History

When it comes to Stagecoach, the style is one-of-a-kind. 

For more than a decade, country fans have flocked to Indio for the annual Stagecoach Festival, where stars of the genre take the stage to serenade guests with their beloved tunes. Meanwhile, attendees can eat, drink and soak in the Calif. sun for the special event. And, much like its famous relative, Coachella, fashion at Stagecoach has also taken on a life of its own. 

While Coachella is known for its bohemian aesthetic, packed with flower crowns and flowing dresses, Stagecoach embraces its western roots from head to toe. 

That means there's no shortage of cowboy hats, denim, boots and sartorial nods to the American flag. However, when the stars arrive, they kick things up another notch with vivid embroidery, glitzy textures and playful fringe. Or, if you're Ashton Kutcher, it's overalls all the way. 

Since the festival was pushed for the first time from late April to the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to wait some more months before Stagecoach officially unfolds once again. 

"Hold on to your wristbands, the party is on for October 23-25, 2020!" the official Stagecoach Instagram announced in March. 

Until then, you can always reminisce about the celebrity style—just keep scrolling!

Stagecoach Widget, Diplo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Diplo

Stagecoach Widget, Shania Twain

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Shania Twain

Stagecoach Widget, Rita Wilson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Rita Wilson

Stagecoach Widget, Ashton Kutcher

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Ashton Kutcher

Stagecoach Widget, Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Kelsea Ballerini

Stagecoach Widget, Kacey Musgraves

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

Stagecoach Widget, Carrie Underwood

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Stagecoach Widget, Bebe Rexha

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Bebe Rexha

Stagecoach Widget, Lauren Alaina

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lauren Alaina

Stagecoach Widget, Lil Nas X

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Lil Nas X

Stagecoach Widget, Jessie James Decker

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jessie James Decker

Stagecoach Widget, Maren Morris

Rmv/Shutterstock

Maren Morris

Stagecoach Widget, Lee Ann Womack

Shutterstock

Lee Ann Womack

Stagecoach Widget, Jana Kramer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jana Kramer

Stagecoach Widget, Taylor Swift

John Shearer/WireImage

Taylor Swift

Stagecoach Widget, Carrie Underwood

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood

Stagecoach Widget, Kacey Musgraves

Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Stagecoach Widget, Danielle Bradbery

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Danielle Bradbery

Stagecoach Widget, Jana Kramer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jana Kramer

Stagecoach Widget, Elle King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Elle King

