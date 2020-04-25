The MixtapE! Presents the Stagecoach Playlist to Hold You Over Until October

The bad news? You're not at Stagecoach right now.

Like Coachella the two weekends before it, SoCal's iconic country music festival was forced to postpone its 2020 festivities once the global coronavirus pandemic forced us all into extreme social distancing measures in the hopes of flattening the curve and slowing the spread, leaving thousands of music fans hoping to take in sets from headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church out under the stars at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. to wait it out until it's safe enough to resume large gatherings. (As of press time, the festival has been rescheduled for October 23, 24 and 25, 2020, though that remains subject to cancellation.)

And while SiriusXM's The Highway is holding Stagecouch all weekend long for subscribers with performances from much of this year's line-up, what if you're not a subscriber or just weren't able to tune in?

Don't worry, The MixtapE! has got you covered.

Enjoy our expertly curated playlist below and bring a little bit of Stagecoach into your home while you count down the days until the festival is back on!