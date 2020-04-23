Rapper Fred The Godson Dead at 35 From Coronavirus

Fred The Godson has passed away at the age of 35 after battling coronavirus, his rep confirmed to Complex.

As news of the rapper's death emerged on Thursday, friends and fans took to social media to mourn his passing.

"My little brother ooooh how sad am I. I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long," Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. "So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least. I love you soooooooo much little brother, it's been years since i felt this pain."

"I always wanted the best for you, I played you all my important songs to get your feed back. I respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young I was soooooooo proud of you little brother," Fat Joe's message continued. "Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness you was always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul for he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gave [them] hell out here in the world."