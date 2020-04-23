Kim Kardashian Reveals the "Problem" She's Having With Her Kids Amid Social Distancing

Like many people, Kim Kardashian is social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So what has the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star been up to over the past few weeks? The 39-year-old reality TV celeb gave fans a glimpse for the June/July issue of Vogue.

The KKW Beauty head was pictured lounging on a comfy couch at her home in Los Angeles along with her four children: North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (11 months). Kim's firstborn wore some holiday pajamas with a reindeer and snowflake design while her youngest child donned some bear-print jammies. As for Saint and Chicago, they wore matching blue pjs that featured a fun space theme. At one point, Saint went straight up to the camera for a super cute close-up (see the pics here).

"We're in the theater room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately," Kim told the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor."

Although, she noted that one of her daughters has become the "fort police."

"If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem," she continued.

Kim didn't specifically name which of her two daughters had taken on this role. Although, her children's love of forts should come as no surprise to her followers. As fans will recall, Kim posted a video of her little ones playing in "fort trains" back in March.