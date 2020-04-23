Why Teddi Mellencamp Is "Panicking" Over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10

The broken fourth wall in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere wasn't a fluke.

In fact, for those who caught last night's all-new episode, producers once again inserted themselves into the final on-air footage. Thus, it's apparent that we'll be hearing them a lot as the season progresses.

So, it's no wonder RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester that she's "panicking" a bit this season.

"Did you know that they were changing the show when you started this season?" Sylvester asked Mellencamp.

"No, absolutely not! Like, I had no idea that was going to happen," the Bravolebrity spilled. "I just watched episode two and I saw that it happened again and I was like, 'What! This is crazy.' And then you start panicking, because you say a lot to the producer when you're doing your confessionals."