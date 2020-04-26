The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Another week of social distancing, another slew of celebrity hair changes.

In this week's most surprising transformations, a few stars decided to shake things up, with Maddie Ziegler being inspired by a sunset to change her hair's hue and a Dancing With the Stars pro trusting his wife to give him a much-needed haircut.

Plus, two stars from TV's biggest reality TV shows opened up about their health journeys, with one showing off the benefits of the keto lifestyle while the other revealed a 20-pound weight loss after learning she was at risk for some pre-diabetic problems if she didn't change her diet.

Oh, and a pretty reclusive A-lister decided to join social media as a way to connect with fans while adhering to social distance protocol, posting a rather unusual video message from a cave.

But the biggest transformation of the week might just belong to YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, who took to TikTok to show off her shocking makeunder.