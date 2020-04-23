Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Dress Designer Recalls Emotional Lead Up to the "Big Day"

Can you believe it's been almost two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding?

That's right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. For the ceremony, Meghan donned a Givenchy dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller.

As the second anniversary of the royal wedding approaches, Clare is reflecting on the emotional lead up to the "big day."

"The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Clare wrote in a message to her Instagram followers. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day."

"A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride," Clare continued. "It's a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision."