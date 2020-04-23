RuPaul's Drag Race Welcomes Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom to the Runway in First Look

Vh1
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 9:00 AM
Vh1
Something big is blooming (bluming?) on Drag Race this week.
Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom are the guest judges who will help determine America's first drag queen president in a lively presidential debate challenge, and you can see just how fabulous they look and how thrilled to be there they are in the exclusive pic above.
Bloom, who recently gave birth to her first child, opted for sparkles and some very cool clear plastic boots, while Goldblum is literally shining in his suit. Bloom has never looked happier to be somewhere, and Goldblum looks exactly like Jeff Goldblum always looks, in the best way.
Goldblum and Bloom join a roster of impressive guest judge talent this season, including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Leslie Jones, Robyn, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan, Olivia Munn, Daisy Ridley, and more.
Beyond its stunning guest judges, this week is a big week for the world of Drag Race.
Instead of being followed as usual by Untucked, tomorrow's episode of Drag Race will be followed by the premiere of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a new event series where celebs (who are, as it says, secret) get drag makeovers from some of the top queens of the series, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
Three celebs will compete in each of the four episodes for a chance to win money for charity.
Untucked will then air at 11 p.m.
Keep up with the remaining queens below!
VH1
Gigi Goode, just 21 years old, comes from Los Angeles with a big social media following.
VH1
New York's Jackie Cox was born in Canada and has an Iranian family background. She loves to write her own shows.
VH1
Milwaukee's Jaida Essence Hall started out wanting to be a fashion designer and takes that love of design into her stage creations.
Article continues below
VH1
Widow Von'Du hails from Kansas City where she lives her life out loud.
VH1
Crystal Methyd loves a good quirky fashion. She and her screwball sense of humor come to competition from Springfield, Missouri.
VH1
Heidi N Closet comes to the competition from a small country town in North Carolina where she says there's nothing to do but count chickens and cows.
Article continues below
VH1
New York's Jan, a musical theater queen and singer, is described as ambitious and driven.
VH1
Brita is a staple in the New York drag scene famous for her lip sync performances.
VH1
Aiden Zhane hails from rural Acworth, Georgia. A lover of horror films, Marilyn Manson and all sorts of weirdness, these things all inform her spooky persona.
Article continues below
VH1
Nicky Doll, who calls New York her home, is the first French contestant to compete. She's brought her European catwalk from Paris as well as high fashions and charm.
VH1
Rock M. Sakura comes to Drag Race from San Francisco and she's a lover of all things pink, anime and manga.
VH1
Dahlia Sin, originally hailing from Brooklyn, came from the Haus of Aja and now lives in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
VH1
It all starts Friday at 8 p.m. with Drag Race, then RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?