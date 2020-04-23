RuPaul's Drag Race Welcomes Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom to the Runway in First Look

Something big is blooming (bluming?) on Drag Race this week.

Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom are the guest judges who will help determine America's first drag queen president in a lively presidential debate challenge, and you can see just how fabulous they look and how thrilled to be there they are in the exclusive pic above.

Bloom, who recently gave birth to her first child, opted for sparkles and some very cool clear plastic boots, while Goldblum is literally shining in his suit. Bloom has never looked happier to be somewhere, and Goldblum looks exactly like Jeff Goldblum always looks, in the best way.

Goldblum and Bloom join a roster of impressive guest judge talent this season, including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Leslie Jones, Robyn, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan, Olivia Munn, Daisy Ridley, and more.

Beyond its stunning guest judges, this week is a big week for the world of Drag Race.