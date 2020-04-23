Here's What's Coming to Hulu in May 2020

May 5
Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)
May 8
Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Spaceship Earth (2020)
May 12
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)
May 15
The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)
It's a Disaster (2012)