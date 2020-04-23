Can We Please Talk About Reese Witherspoon's Haunting Little Fires Everywhere Finale Scene?

Reese Witherspoon is a great actor. That is not a secret in Hollywood and beyond—she won an Oscar after all—it's simply a fact.

Lately, Witherspoon has spent a majority of her time doing television shows like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. Her most recent series, the Hulu miniseries adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, wrapped up its eight-episode run on Wednesday, April 22 and in the episode, Witherspoon proves once again how great of an actor she is.

In Little Fires Everywhere, Witherspoon played Elena Richardson, a local newspaper reporter and high-strung mom of four kids. Elena fit the mold of many of Witherspoon's past characters. She was uptight, obsessed with crafting a picture-perfect world for all to see. Elena was very Type A, and proud of it.