Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Adorable "Instagram vs. Reality" Post With Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't regular royals, they're cool royals!

On Thursday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave their son Prince Louis an adorable shout-out on the Kensington Royal social media account to celebrate his 2nd birthday. In addition to sharing several portraits of the young royal enjoying himself as he finger painted, William and Kate also posted a hilarious outtake from his birthday photoshoot.

In the post, which was comprised of two photos, the newly-crowned 2-year-old can be seen holding up his hands to the camera and showing off the multicolored paints he'd been playing with. And, in the second, Louis was caught smearing the paint on his face, making for a precious photograph.

Comparing the two images, the caption said, "Instagram vs Reality." The post continued, "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis' second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."