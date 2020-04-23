Michelle Money's Ex Says Their Daughter Is Walking Again 3 Weeks After Skateboarding Accident

It's been three weeks since Michelle Money's daughter, Brielle, was involved in a "terrible skateboarding accident." On Wednesday, the teenager's father, Ryan Money, took to Instagram to give an update on her health.

"Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations," he captioned the post. "Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn't moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident. She proudly proclaims, 'I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore.'"

Ryan then revealed that "the sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!"

"Nobody is more excited about this than she is," he added. "Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down. We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime. She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there."