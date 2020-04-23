Watch Ray Romano's Sons Compete in Hilarious Family Scavenger Hunt

Everybody loves a good scavenger hunt!

On Wednesday, Ray Romano and his sons Greg and Matt competed in a Romano family scavenger hunt during his virtual visit to The Late Late Show. During the fun-filled game, host James Corden gave the twins items to find throughout their household as the Everybody Loves Raymond star stayed on the line. After finding the item, the duo had to bring it back to the camera and present it to the Cats star in order to win the round.

First up on the list was finding Ray's most prized possession. As the boys scrambled around the house to find the item, James was curious to hear what the actor thought his kids would bring back. "Let's see, I have a New York Jets bathrobe," he said, admitting that he's not a materialistic guy. "I wonder if they'll bring that back."

Much to his surprise, Greg, who is a PA on The Late Late Show, found something that he does hold near and dear to his heart: His reading flashlight.