How Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Sleep Schedules Help Them Parent Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz took to Instagram Live on Wednesday and explained how having a different sleep schedule than Benji Madden has come in handy when it comes to feeding their daughter Raddix.

The 47-year-old actress had been talking with makeup artist Gucci Westman about people's reliance on one another. She said it's "why we need tribes" and "why we need somebody who does what we don't do." She then cited her routine with her husband as an example.

"Benj goes to bed—he wants to go to bed late. I go to bed early and wake up early. He wants to go to bed and wake up later," she explained. "That works so well for us as parents because, you know, I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he does those later feeds and I can go to bed and then I can wake up early and then I'm with her early in the morning and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don't even think about it. There's a reason opposites attract. It's because we need each other."