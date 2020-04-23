Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Had a Major Toilet Paper Accident

Chris Hemsworth has found himself in the middle of a toilet paper pickle.

During Wednesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Thor star admitted that he and his wife Elsa Pataky didn't need to panic buy toilet paper because of a hilarious accident.

"My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and thought it was 15 rolls and ordered 15 boxes," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, unintentionally, we're stocked. We can bootleg this stuff if need be, but we have 15 boxes of toilet paper there."

Still on the topic of his family, the dad of three opened up about homeschooling his little ones during the pandemic, noting that his teaching skills are not up to par.

"I'm trying. I'm failing miserably. It's sort of, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that," he explained. "And, you know, everything's changed since I was in school. You know, I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, so on, it's not quite as straightforward now."