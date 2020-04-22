Adam Schlesinger Honored By Fountains of Wayne 3 Weeks After Dying From Coronavirus

Fountains of Wayne reunited for their first live performance in seven years to remember Adam Schlesinger, their co-founding group member who died on April 1 due to complications from coronavirus.

Musicians Chris Collingwood, Jody Porter, Brian Young and Sharon Van Etten were among dozens to participate in Wednesday's Jersey 4 Jersey concert special to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Late-night star Stephen Colbert introduced the group, remarking, "I was lucky enough to work with one of their founding members, longtime Montclair resident Adam Schlesinger, who tragically passed away from the coronavirus. Tonight the band is reuniting for Adam, and for New Jersey."

"This for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey," Collingwood said before the group played "Hackensack," a Jersey-inspired ballad featured on their 2003 album Welcome Interstate Managers.